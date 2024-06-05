What’s it like when new service starts at Kansas City International Airport?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new route opened up Tuesday that will help take Kansas City travelers to the stars and back.

At least the Hollywood stars.

Dignitaries from Southwest Airlines and the Kansas City Aviation Department were on hand early Tuesday afternoon as Kansas City International Airport celebrated new nonstop service to Hollywood-Burbank.

Before the passengers onboard Southwest Airlines flight 4416 took off bound for Hollywood-Burbank Airport (formerly known as Bob Hope Airport), attendees on the first flight were able to grab Hollywood-themed giveaways and movie snacks from Gate B63.

Tuesday’s event featured an official ribbon cutting, complete with giant scissors.

Airport officials first announced the nonstop service in October 2023.

Perhaps you’ll see the next Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet or Jason Sudeikis on a future flight.

—