Southwest Airlines adds flights from KCI this summer, including new service to Hollywood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planning to visit Hollywood? There will be new daily flights from Kansas City International Airport to the Los Angeles area beginning in June among other route additions and restorations.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office announced Thursday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering new nonstop service from KCI to Hollywood Burbank Airport on June 4, 2024.

Daily flights will depart Kansas City at 10:20 a.m. and arrive in the LA area at 11:35 a.m. The return flight leaves Hollywood Burbank Airport at 2:50 p.m. and arrives at KCI at 7:55 p.m.

Southwest also is adding a total of six daily departures this summer to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Nashville International Airport, Pensacola International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The airline also will resume weekend service to Myrtle Beach International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport as well as Sunday-only nonstop service to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

