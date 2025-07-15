What's the deal with artificial dyes? Kansas City ice cream shops give us the scoop

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

Two Kansas City ice cream shops are already using natural ingredients instead of artificial dyes, putting them ahead of the Food and Drug Administration's plan to eliminate synthetic dyes in American foods by the end of 2026.

At Fairway Creamery, owner Ali Shirazi takes pride in his shop's product.

"Our base is 14% milk fat," Shirazi said.

Jason Gould Ali Shirazi owns Fairway Creamery.

What you won't find in Fairway Creamery's recipes are artificial dyes. Instead, the shop uses trusted, clean dyes to achieve its flavors.

"It's expensive, but, as I said, what you put in your body, that's the way you are," Shirazi said.

Betty Rae's follows a similar philosophy when it comes to ingredients.

"Why add something that's not necessary, right?" said Matt Shatto, Betty Rae's owner. "And why add something that has the potential of having a harmful effect to anyone?"

What’s the deal with artificial dyes? Kansas City ice cream shops have the scoop

National ice cream companies are the next big industry to ditch the dyes; 90% of the country's ice cream makers vowed to do so by 2028.

"It's a big story because it's new for the mass producers, but it's not a big story for those of us that have been doing it this way for so long," Shatto said.

Customers have noticed and appreciate the transparency.

"It's wonderful to have places that will label their foods, come out and say what's in it, what's not in it. And then there are no questions; you know exactly what's in it," said Cynthia Robinson, Betty Rae's customer.

Jason Gould Cynthia Robinson said she would pay extra for cleaner ingredients in her food.

Other national brands, like Kraft Heinz, Nestle and General Mills, have pledged to go dye-free.

So just how concerning are these dyes?

"What we're using in the market at the current time is, for the most part, fine to consume. The poison is truly in the dose," said Cara Harbstreet, registered dietitian and owner of Street Smart Nutrition.

Harbstreet preaches moderation, noting occasional treats won't harm you.

"These are aspects of enjoyment and pleasure in someone's diet that I, as a dietician, would never want to limit," Harbstreet said.

Jason Gould Cara Harbstreet is a registered dietician and owns Street Smart Nutrition.

Shop owners say it's not the dyes that have customers coming back for more.

"[It] is the love and passion," Shirazi said.

That's an ingredient everyone can get behind.

