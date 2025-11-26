KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

A new program from the Transportation Security Administration hopes to make traveling as a family a little bit easier.

The TSA now has a program called " Families On The Fly ," available at 13 airports across the country.

Where to find 'Families on the fly' lanes at TSA checkpoints

The program offers designated lanes at TSA checkpoints for families with kids ages 12 and under.

Kansas City International Airport isn't currently part of the group of 13 airports, but maybe you'll see an airport you and your family are flying to soon, so check out the list:



Charleston International Airport (South Carolina)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (North Carolina)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (Honolulu)

Jacksonville International Airport (Florida)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (Ohio)

John Wayne Airport, Orange County (Santa Ana, California)

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

OKC Will Rogers International Airport (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

Orlando International Airport (Florida)

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (Providence, Rhode Island)

Salt Lake City International Airport (Utah)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Washington)

Tampa International Airport (Florida)

A TSA spokesperson did tell me that while no Missouri airports are incorporating those lanes right now, the TSA checkpoint "can and will accommodate families travelling with children under 12 and those with special needs" in Kansas City, even without 'Families On The Fly' lanes.

If you need help, they suggest arriving with plenty of time.

