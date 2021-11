KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in mid-Missouri might see an increase in military aircraft flights this week as part of an exercise at Whiteman Air Force Base.

The exercise, dubbed Global Thunder 22, is an annual preparedness and readiness exercise that is part of U.S. Strategic Command.

As part of the exercise, residents might see an increase in aircraft over a short period of time.

The base says communities close by might experience a “heavier than normal” number of bomber take-offs.