Whiteman Air Force Base to perform flyover Saturday at NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pilots from the Whiteman Air Force Base 303d Fighter Squadron will perform a two-ship flyover at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

The flyover will take place just before the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 race.

Maintainers from the 442d Maintenance Group, more widely known as the KC Hawgs, will support the flyover. They are set to launch A-10s.

“As a Midwest fighter wing, we have really close ties to a lot of the organizations in the local area,” Col. Mike Leonas, 442d Fighter Wing vice commander, said in a news release. “It’s always an honor and a pleasure to work with Kansas Speedway. We have many diehard NASCAR fans in our Fighter Wing. We sincerely thank the speedway, the NASCAR organization, and NASCAR fans for their continued support.”

Another Whiteman airman will be present Saturday. Air traffic controller Alexandria Crawford, with the 509th Operations Support Squadron, will sing the national anthem at the race.

