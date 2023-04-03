Who’s running for Kansas City-area school boards?: April 4 primary election primer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election, which will narrow the field in several Board of Education races to the top three candidates.
Each candidate will serve a three-year term.
All voters in and around the Kansas City, Missouri, area will weigh in on the school board races, which handle many aspects of public education from finance and operations to performance and outcomes.
Here are the candidates who are running for each race, and included are answers from questionnaires KSHB 41 News sent out to candidates and links to the candidates’ Facebook pages:
FORT OSAGE
Kress Cambers, Kyle A. Leeds, Dustin Schnakenberg, Kelly K. Scott, David Shrout and Stephanie Watson
Read the candidate questionnaire
GRANDVIEW
JohnMark Bell, Damon Greene, Monica Terry, Patricia Smith and Stacy Wright
Read the candidate questionnaire
HARRISONVILLE
Paul W. Bartlett, Michael Culpepper, Ashley Franklin, Benjamin Johnson, Bing Schimmelpfenning and Nancy Shelton
Read the candidate questionnaire
HICKMAN MILLS
Irene Kendrick, Clifford Ragan III, Byron Townsend and Brandon Wright
Read the candidate questionnaire
HOLDEN
Matthew Ferguson, T. Alex Haun, Aaron W. Hynds and Tonyea Inglis
Read the candidate questionnaire
KEARNEY
Leonard Broughton, Richard Cawthon, Nancee Ruzicka, Bree Switzer and Nicolas Vasquez
Read the candidate questionnaire
LEE'S SUMMIT
Kathryn "Kathy" Campbell, Stacy Cronhardt, Regina Garrett, David Grady, Kamile Johnson, Erica Dolores Miller and William "Billy" Peterson
Read the candidate questionnaire
LIBERTY
Brian Ahart, Jenn Bauer, Amanda Beers, AJ Byrd, Karl Cox, Luba Koval, Kira Montuori and Angela Reed
Read the candidate questionnaire
NORTH KANSAS CITY
Josiah Bechthold, Karee Gleason, Brian Mercer, Maren Stoflet and Laura Wagner
Read the candidate questionnaire
PLATTE COUNTY
Matt Craine, Tyler Fadler, Amy MacCuish, Sharon Sherwood and Bobby Vann
Read the candidate questionnaire
RAYMORE-PECULIAR
Paul Coffman, Ruth Johnson, Ashley Jones, Janet Jones and Chris Sarsfield
Read the candidate questionnaire
RAYTOWN
Shaun Bryant, Madelyne Renee' Douglas, Torrence Kelley, Rick Moore, Nodie Newton III, Jules Sneddon, and Michael Watson Jr.
Read the candidate questionnaire
SMITHVILLE
Stacia Cudd, Patrick Nichols, Samantha Oryshyn, Brooke Perkins, and Susan Whitacre