Who’s running for Kansas City-area school boards?: April 4 primary election primer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election, which will narrow the field in several Board of Education races to the top three candidates.

Each candidate will serve a three-year term.

All voters in and around the Kansas City, Missouri, area will weigh in on the school board races, which handle many aspects of public education from finance and operations to performance and outcomes.

Here are the candidates who are running for each race, and included are answers from questionnaires KSHB 41 News sent out to candidates and links to the candidates’ Facebook pages:

FORT OSAGE

Kress Cambers, Kyle A. Leeds, Dustin Schnakenberg, Kelly K. Scott, David Shrout and Stephanie Watson

Read the candidate questionnaire

GRANDVIEW

JohnMark Bell, Damon Greene, Monica Terry, Patricia Smith and Stacy Wright

Read the candidate questionnaire

HARRISONVILLE

Paul W. Bartlett, Michael Culpepper, Ashley Franklin, Benjamin Johnson, Bing Schimmelpfenning and Nancy Shelton

Read the candidate questionnaire

HICKMAN MILLS

Irene Kendrick, Clifford Ragan III, Byron Townsend and Brandon Wright

Read the candidate questionnaire

HOLDEN

Matthew Ferguson, T. Alex Haun, Aaron W. Hynds and Tonyea Inglis

Read the candidate questionnaire

KEARNEY

Leonard Broughton, Richard Cawthon, Nancee Ruzicka, Bree Switzer and Nicolas Vasquez

Read the candidate questionnaire

LEE'S SUMMIT

Kathryn "Kathy" Campbell, Stacy Cronhardt, Regina Garrett, David Grady, Kamile Johnson, Erica Dolores Miller and William "Billy" Peterson

Read the candidate questionnaire

LIBERTY

Brian Ahart, Jenn Bauer, Amanda Beers, AJ Byrd, Karl Cox, Luba Koval, Kira Montuori and Angela Reed

Read the candidate questionnaire

NORTH KANSAS CITY

Josiah Bechthold, Karee Gleason, Brian Mercer, Maren Stoflet and Laura Wagner

Read the candidate questionnaire

PLATTE COUNTY

Matt Craine, Tyler Fadler, Amy MacCuish, Sharon Sherwood and Bobby Vann

Read the candidate questionnaire

RAYMORE-PECULIAR

Paul Coffman, Ruth Johnson, Ashley Jones, Janet Jones and Chris Sarsfield

Read the candidate questionnaire

RAYTOWN

Shaun Bryant, Madelyne Renee' Douglas, Torrence Kelley, Rick Moore, Nodie Newton III, Jules Sneddon, and Michael Watson Jr.

Read the candidate questionnaire

SMITHVILLE

Stacia Cudd, Patrick Nichols, Samantha Oryshyn, Brooke Perkins, and Susan Whitacre

Read the candidate questionnaire