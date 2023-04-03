Who’s running for KCMO City Council?: April 4 primary election primer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Kansas City, Missouri, City Council will be seated later this year and Mayor Quinton Lucas also is up for re-election.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election, which will narrow the field in several races to the top two candidates.

The new city council, a 13-member group led by the mayor that sets policy for the city, will shepherd the city through the Kansas City Royals’ move from the Truman Sports Complex, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and be tasked with finding solutions to increasing violent crime and the need for more affordable housing among other major events and issues.

All KCMO voters will weigh in on the mayoral and at-large council seats.

After the 2020 Census, new districts also have been drawn for the six in-district seats.

Half of the current city council, which will remain in place until the new council is seated in August, is term-limited and cannot run again.

Newcomers will replace Lee Barnes Jr. (5th District At-Large), Dan Fowler (2nd District), Heather Hall (1st District), Teresa Loar (2nd District At-Large), Kevin McManus (6th District) and Katheryn Shields (4th District At-Large).

Here are the candidates who are running, including the KSHB 41 News candidate questionnaires for each race and links to the candidates’ campaign pages:

MAYOR

Quinton Lucas and Clay Chastain

1ST DISTRICT AT-LARGE

Read the candidate questionnaire

Pam Mason, Kevin O’Neill (incumbent) and Ronda Smith

2ND DISTRICT AT-LARGE

Read the candidate questionnaire

Lindsay French, Jenay Manley and Mickey Younghanz

3RD DISTRICT AT-LARGE

Read the candidate questionnaire

Brandon Ellington (incumbent) and Melissa Patterson Hazley

4TH DISTRICT AT-LARGE

Read the candidate questionnaire

Jess Blubaugh, Grace Cabrera, John DiCapo, Crispin Rea and Justin M. Short

5TH DISTRICT AT-LARGE

Read the candidate questionnaire

Theresa Cass Galvin, Darrell Curls and Michael Kelley

6TH DISTRICT AT-LARGE

Read the candidate questionnaire

Andrea Bough (incumbent), Mary Nestel and Jill Sasse

1ST DISTRICT

Read the candidate questionnaire

Chris Gahagan and Nathan Willett

2ND DISTRICT

Read the candidate questionnaire

Wes Rogers

3RD DISTRICT

Read the candidate questionnaire

Sheri Hall and Melissa Robinson (incumbent)

4TH DISTRICT

Read the candidate questionnaire

Eric Bunch (incumbent), Crissy Dastrup and Henry Rizzo

5TH DISTRICT (1)

Ryana Parks-Shaw

6TH DISTRICT (5)

Read the candidate questionnaire

Cecelia Carter, Jonathan Duncan, Tiffany Moore, Michael Schuckman and Dan T. Tarwater III

