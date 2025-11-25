KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Ryan went to Belton Monday night and found several business owners who had no idea the city was thinking of banning No Chance gambling machines.

He spoke to the business owners about what banning the machines would do to their bottom lines.

There's about 12 businesses in Belton that could see some changes in who they serve and how they operates as the City Council considers banning No Chance gaming machines.

'Why didn't I get a letter?': Belton considers ban on No Chance gaming machines

Ryan Emmil is a regular at the Paradise Bar and Grill on North Scott Avenue. Emmil plays the machines a few times a week.

"I've won a few thousand on these machines," he said. "Lose a hundred or two, yeah, it’s not so fun, but you’re still helping out local business owners."

At the Paradise Bar and Grill, that's what owner, Teresa McRoy values most, creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for newcomers and regulars.

"It’s just their little local dive bar," she said.

Operating a business is only becoming more challenging, she told KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa.

She ventured out to put a few games that look like slot machines in her business about a year ago.

"Our regulars that like to play, they stay longer, so they’re drinking a little more, they’re eating," McRoy said. "We have some people that just come here because we have slots and they’ve never come before and now they’re our customers."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB "No chance" gaming in Belton, Missouri

It's helped boost her business and pay the bills.

Players like Emmil recognize what the machines do for businesses.

"I believe that it’s another revenue source for the bar owners to draw people in," he said.

That's true, according to McRoy.

The company she leases the machines from take half the cut and she gets the other half.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Beehive Adult Game Lounge

But there are little regulations on the machines.

At Paradise, they've only had one issue with the machines.

On a busy night, someone was able to break the lock on the pay out machine and take money.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Beehive Adult Gaming Lounge in Belton, MO.

McRoy told Gamboa they've since changed how they monitor the machines and adapted.

"I was skeptical at first, and I told my staff that if we start having any problems, they’re gone," she said.

Nothing has ever elevated past that point, she said.

In Belton, there's only about 12 businesses that have these machines. Most are gas station and convenience stores.

There is one business just south of Paradise, the Beehive Adult Gaming that operates as a smoke shop and a gaming room.

The Beehive declined to speak to KSHB 41, but one employee said he knew about the city working on banning the machines.

The other five to six businesses Gamboa spoke with, but declined to be interviewed, said they didn't know the City of Belton was taking action.

"Why didn't I get a letter?" McRoy said with a sarcastic laugh.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa reached out to the City of Belton on Monday with a list of questions about Tuesday's reading of the ordinance.

A city spokesperson, in an email, stated "We are reviewing your questions. I don’t think I’ll have an answer today, unfortunately. I’m hopeful for tomorrow morning."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Belton City Hall Annex

Gamboa asked McRoy if an adequate compromise between businesses would be to hire an attendant to monitor the machines.

"I can’t pay someone for every hour we’re open to monitor them," she responded. "My bartenders keep and I do, that would be pointless. I don’t know what they [City] have in mind, but I would consider anything because it’s a another source of revenue which we need."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Paradise Bar and Grill Belton

The City of Belton will hear the first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the council chambers.

Part of the ordinance would require the police department to enforce it. A person in violation of the ordinance would be subject up to $1,000 or jail time not exceeding 180 days. Each entertainment device would be considered it's own separate offense.

