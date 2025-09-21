'Why say die?': Royals fans soak up last bit of baseball at final 2025 home game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday afternoon, Royals fans soaked in the sights and sounds of this season's final regular-season home game.

Royals fans soak up last bit of baseball at final 2025 home game

"It's our last chance to get out and see the boys," Nathan Bruns told KSHB 41.

A birthday celebration organized by his wife took up a few parking spaces.

Bruns said he was optimistic for a birthday win over the Blue Jays, dreaming of an October playoff berth.

Brian Luton/KSHB Nathan Bruns

"If we win every game and every other team loses all their games, then we're in. So why say die?" Bruns said.

A few rows down, burgers and sausages were on the menu for Billy Fiorello, a lifelong Royals fan.

Brian Luton/KSHB

Fiorello believes baseball is all about good company.

"Any time you get a chance to enjoy a good game and enjoy your family at the same time, it’s always a blast," he said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Billy Fiorello

Nearby, families of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic School in Gladstone celebrated a mother-son outing.

"We like sports just like anyone else," said parent Jennifer Turner.

The mothers were teaching their sons a lesson in faith and quality time with family.

Brian Luton/KSHB Jennifer Turner

"I think we are raising them to be strong men in their faith and their families," Turner said. "And to also participate in sports, but to cheer on both teams in good sportsmanship."

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's game, the Royals were six games behind the American League Wild Card.

"It's baseball. There's always a chance," said fan Blair Dibben.

Brian Luton/KSHB Blair Dibben

Royals fans have overcome many obstacles this year — injuries, inconsistent offense and a stadium deal.

All items remain top of mind for fans looking ahead to next season.

"I’m pretty pleased with some of our young talent that’s come up through the system," Dibben said. "It’s kind of cool to watch generational talent [like Mike Yastrzemski] come through Kansas City as well."

Biran Luton/KSHB

Season ticket holders Cory Drummond and Sarah Gettino say the potential stadium move hits close to home.

"I love it being in Jackson County," Gettino said while laughing. "Of course, I am still going to support the team, but will I be a season ticket holder? I don’t know."

Drummond lives in Kansas, so he's for the Royals crossing the state line.

Brian Luton/KSHB Cory Drummond and Sarah Gettino

"We're kind of a divided house here. It would be fine to have it on the Kansas side, but I think either way, we will support the team," he said.

While Sarah Gettino questions what she will do with her season tickets following a decision on a stadium deal, such adversity isn't new for franchise fans.

"I remember being a fan when the Royals did nothing. We are always faithful," said fan Tom Morrill.

Brian Luton/KSHB Brenda and Tom Morrill

That's the spirit of Kauffman Stadium as another season inches closer to the end.

"It’s always sad to see the season come to an end, but we know next year that opening day is gonna be here before we know it," Gettino said.

The Royals lost Sunday, falling short of the three-game sweep to the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-5, and dropping to third behind Cleveland and Texas in the AL Wild Card race.

