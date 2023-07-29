Why you should check your car's cooling system before hot weather arrives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In heat like we've staggered through this week, people will do just about anything to find some relief.

For many of us, that means cranking up the air conditioner in our vehicles.

But what if you hit that switch and nothing happens?

“We do see those coolant leaks quite frequently," said Evan Jurad, Olathe Auto Clinic manager. "Especially in the summer when you really need it."

Cars are made to run in just about any weather, but nothing is perfect and parts break.

Jurad said his auto shop sees lots of leaks that keep you and your car from staying cool in the summer.

"You know a common thing now is all the cooling products are plastic," Jurad said. "So you're putting, you know, heat, then you're cooling it off, then you're getting it super hot and cooling it off. Plastic can't last." Jurad said.

In this blistering heat, when those hoses and connectors break, you and your engine bake.