Wichita community creates memorial for plane, helicopter crash victims at ICT airport

WICHITA, KS. — Wichita's love and strength has been pushing through the pain of Wednesday night's tragic plane, helicopter crash in Washington D.C.

Less than two days after the tragic incident, the community created a temporary memorial for the crash victims and their families at the airport. Passengers, pilots and staff have left notes of love and remembrance alongside bouquets of flowers.

The answers about how this tragedy happened are going to take time. But Wichita and state leaders said in a press conference on Thursday they are going to do everything in their power to get that information as quick as possible.

Will Shaw

​"This is going to be a tragedy that touches our community," U.S. Representative Ron Estes said. "We have such a steep history of being involved in aviation and being a close knit community like we are, it's going to have consequences for years to come."

Operations at the Wichita airport were moving normally on Friday morning, despite passengers feeling that initial shock and sorrow from the crash. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly explained the families and the community deserve to know what happened.

NBC News

"You can trust that we are pushing for answers," Governor Kelly said. "These families need answers to what happened here and so as fast as we can get [federal investigators] to give answers, we'll get them out and get them to people."

The daily American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington D.C. was canceled on Thursday night, just 24 hours after the crash. That daily flight is still scheduled for Friday evening.

