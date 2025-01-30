Wichita Foundation sets up resource to help those impacted by plane, Black Hawk helicopter crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In true Wichitan fashion, the community has stepped up in light of the tragic deadly crash involving American Eagle Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

"As I mentioned, our Wichita community is very unique," Wichita Mayor Lily Wu said at a press conference Thursday afternoon. "We have a lot of wonderful partners that come together in a time like this. This community is a helpful community."

Now, there's a way to further support those impacted by the crash.

The Wichita Foundation announced it's set up the ICT-Together fund for the families of those involved in the crash.

LINK | Donate to those impacted by American Eagle Flight 5342 crash

"Early last night, we started having people reaching out to us to find out how they could help, how they could contribute, and what that would look like," said Shelly Prichard, the CEO of the Wichita Foundation.

Prichard said the money would be used for crisis remediation and mental health resources, among other things, but what that would look like is still in the works.

In addition, Courtney Bengston, chief strategy officer for the foundation, said the organization is working with similar ones from the DC area.

Those include the Greater Washington Community Foundation, two to three other foundations in the Virginia area, and some organizations in the Wichita area.

"We'll continue to work on that collaboration over the next couple of days," Bengston said.

To donate to the fund and learn more information, visit this link.

