Wichita, Johnson County firefighters assist with Hurricane Ida aftermath

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters from the Wichita Fire Department and Johnson County Fire Department left Saturday for Louisiana to provide aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to a Wichita Fire Department Facebook post.

Seven Wichita firefighters, two engines and a strike team leader will accompany four engines from Johnson County.

The post explains that the firefighters are deploying in response to a Sept. 3 request for “30 engine companies to help with relief efforts” from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management and the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Together, Wichita and Johnson County will act as an engine company strike team.

“Their mission will be to provide fire suppression and emergency response support to companies in Louisiana affected by the hurricane,” the post read.

The Wichita firefighters are expected to be gone for about 14 days.