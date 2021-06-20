Wichita Police Officer critically injured, suspect killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wichita police officer suffered critical injuries after being shot multiple times responding to a call in South Wichita.

KSNW reports that two officers responded to a home in the 500 block of West Carlyle for a welfare check about 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators says two women were inside the home, and a male suspect opened fire.

One officer was shot multiple times, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

As other officers arrived at the scene, they continued to take fire from the suspect. He was then shot and died at the scene.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released, nor the identity of the suspect.

The KBI and FBI have been called in to assist in the investigation.