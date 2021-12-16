Watch
Wildfire smoke lowers air quality levels throughout KC metro

As the air quality drops due to western Kansas wildfire smoke, dust is also settling throughout the metro following the severe storms.
Posted at 8:44 PM, Dec 15, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The western Kansas wildfire smoke blowing into the Kansas City area has significantly lowered the air quality level.

Airnow.gov reports the Kansas City metro’s air quality went from good to unhealthy for sensitive groups around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The advisory warns people with heart or lung disease as well as older adults, children and teens to limit their exposure outdoors at this time and not partake in strenuous activities.

