Wildfire smoke lowers air quality levels throughout KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The western Kansas wildfire smoke blowing into the Kansas City area has significantly lowered the air quality level.

Airnow.gov reports the Kansas City metro’s air quality went from good to unhealthy for sensitive groups around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

If you are smelling and seeing smoke, it is from a wildfire in Russell County, Kansas. This nighttime microphysics satellite imagery helps us see hot spots from ongoing wildfires. #kswx pic.twitter.com/aX6o375dEn — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 16, 2021

The advisory warns people with heart or lung disease as well as older adults, children and teens to limit their exposure outdoors at this time and not partake in strenuous activities.

