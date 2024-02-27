William Jewell College announces search for new president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William Jewell College President Dr. Elizabeth MacLeod Walls is stepping down after accepting the same role with Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania.

MacLeod Walls — who spent eight years with William Jewell College — will continue to serve in her role through the summer while the college launches a search for a new president.

"Under her leadership, Jewell embraced accessibility, re-priced tuition, grew enrollment and diversity of the student body, and successfully exceeded its latest campaign goals. The institution is well positioned for it's next phase of development," said Bill Gautreaux, chair of the Board of Trustees for William Jewell College.

MacLeod Walls described her time as William Jewell College's 15th president as a "privilege" of her career.

"I am especially proud of Jewell's consistent enrollment growth, the impressive diversity of our student body, and the significant support from donors and friends that has allowed us to advance our critical thinking mission," she said in a written statement.

The Jewell Board of Trustees will lead the comprehensive search for a new president.

