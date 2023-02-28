William Jewell students await information regarding 'credible threat'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What started out as a "keep an eye out" email turned into a credible threat preventing students from attending in-person classes at William Jewell College on Tuesday.

That threat could potentially keep student out again on Wednesday.

"I was like, that's really sad that I feel so comfortable in this situation," said Jamie Schenck, a sophomore at William Jewell College.

Unfortunately for some students, this isn't the first time they've dealt with a school threat.

"When I first heard about it, I just kind of thought it was one of those 'Oh, I'm going to shoot up the school threats,' that we've all gotten so many times going through high school and middle school," Schenck said.

Students told KSHB 41 News that the college sent several emails regarding the fluid situation.

In the first email sent at around 7 p.m. on Monday, there was a photo of a former William Jewell student telling students to notify campus security if they spot him on campus.

"Everyone was talking about how they were worried and afraid and maybe scared of going to school tomorrow if this guy is still around," said Ali Thatcher, a freshman at William Jewell College.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, a second email was sent to a student with more information, saying a credible threat was made on social media.

The email also said police had been contacted and that there would be increased security on campus Tuesday.

"What are we going to do?" Schenck said. "I emailed all my professors, like what kind of precautions will you be taking in class?"

A third email was later sent canceling in-person classes and activities on Tuesday.

Both Liberty and Kansas City, Kansas, police are involved in the search for the former student, according to William Jewell College president Dr. Elizabeth MacLeod Walls.

Students will return to in-person classes on Wednesday, if the former student is apprehended by police, according to MacLeod Walls.

"You have to put yourself in the shoes of the administrators and you can't make decisions like that right off the bat," Schenck said. "You can't just do that and be like 'Okay, we're cancelling classes.' They needed to get more information and like a better understanding of the situation, so I think that the communication has been as best as it can be."

Now, students are doing their best to remain calm and await the next email from administrators.

"Kind of nauseous, anxious about like seeing what's going to happen next," Schenck said. "Because the classes are cancelled today, but what happens tomorrow? What happens next week? Especially if they can't find him."

