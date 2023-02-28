William Jewell closes campus Tuesday due to ‘credible threat’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William Jewell College has closed its campus except to essential personnel due to a threat deemed credible by law enforcement.

A student at the liberal arts college in Liberty, Missouri, alerted campus security after seeing a social-media post from a former student — a situation WJC President Elizabeth MacLeod Walls called "unnerving and scary" in the email to students, faculty and staff Monday night.

The threatening social-media post is believed to have come from a former student who was dismissed from the school two years ago because he was a threat to himself and others, according to Jewell Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing Eric Blair.

Campus security and local law enforcement — including Liberty and Kansas City, Kansas, police — deemed the threat to be credible.

Police are attempting to contact the former student who allegedly made the threat and the school said it's been in contact with the former student's family, but Jewell decided to close campus and have all classes take place virtually "out of an abundance of caution," MacLeod Walls said via campus-wide email.

The school also sent a text to campus stakeholders Monday night with a photo of the alleged suspect, which read: "If you see the person in the attached photo on or around campus, please contact Campus Safety" and included the phone number.

The exact nature of the threat remains unclear, but MacLeod Walls said in her campus-wide email that it included "disturbing images on social media, which include images of the individual brandishing a gun."

Jewell has yet to determine how it will handle classes for the remainder of the week, but there was extra security on campus Monday, including increased Liberty police patrols.

All athletic and co-curricular events have been canceled in addition to the decision to conduct classes virtually.

The dining hall is operating with limited hours and buildings are being locked as a precaution, where possible.

"This is a fluid situation," MacLeod Walls said in the campus-wide email. "If the individual is apprehended before Wednesday, then we will resume operations. As we know, our activities associated with Achievement Day begin on Wednesday, and it is our strong hope that these will move forward. However, I will be making decisions about Achievement Day activities in real time as we learn more."

Achievement Day is Jewell's annual celebration of alumni.

MacLeod Walls encouraged the campus community to be vigilant.

"Please do not hesitate to reach out to Campus Safety if you see anything, or anyone, suspicious on The Hill," she said via email. "Thank you for staying calm and following our safety protocols until we know more regarding the whereabouts of this dangerous individual."

—