William Shatner, Giancarlo Esposito to appear at Planet Comicon Kansas City 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Moff Gideon and Captain Kirk are coming to Kansas City next year.

Planet Comicon announced William Shatner of "Star Trek" and "The Mandalorian" star Giancarlo Esposito are among the first round of guests coming

to the 2023 event.

Planet Comicon Kansas City 2023 is set to take place from March 17-19 at the Kansas City Convention Center. Shatner will appear the first two days.

But this is not his first time in Kansas City. He made Planet Comicon appearances in 2014 and 2019.

Esposito and Shatner will be joined by other celebrity guests such as Rachel Leigh Cook, known for her role in "She's All That."

Chris Claremont — who has created numerous X-Men characters over the years such as Emma Frost, Mystique, Phoenix and William Stryker — will be in attendance, too.

Since the event started in 1999, 2023 marks the 24th year of Planet Comicon in KC.