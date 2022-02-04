WIN for KC, Boulevard Brewing Company launch all-women 6K race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WIN for KC and Boulevard Brewing Company are launching a new, women-only 6K race called the BLVD Revel Run.

The goal behind the race is to "create a new, approachable athletic event for women to engage in an empowering and supportive environment," according to a release.

“Whether you’re an experienced runner or simply want to join in on the celebration, the BLVD Revel Run will offer something for all women,” Jessica Blubaugh, director of WIN for KC, said. “Having a community partner like Boulevard Brewing Company makes a huge impact in how we fulfill our mission, and we cannot wait to enjoy the revelry this October.”

The inaugural race will be on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 8 a.m., and it will begin at Boulevard Brewery. The race course will be throughout the midtown area of Kansas City and end back at the brewery.

The race will conclude with a Finisher Fest with food and experiences provided by woman-owned businesses in Kansas City.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with WIN for KC to launch a women-only 6K run,” Julie Weeks, vice president of communications at Boulevard Brewing Co., said. “Win for KC is an incredible asset to the Kansas City community, and we hope this race inspires all participants to be their best selves.”