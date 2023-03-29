Wind advisory, fire watch issued for parts of Kansas City region on Thursday, Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to finally feel like spring Thursday and Friday across the Kansas City region.

It’s also going to feel like walking in front of a giant fan.

Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, the Kansas City area is included in a wind advisory. Though the advisory is slated to expire at 7 a.m. Friday, KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery predicts windy conditions will persist throughout the day Friday.

During the advisory time, sustained winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour are possible with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The advisory area stretches from Salina, Kansas, on the west and east toward Warrensburg, Missouri. The gusts could blow around unsecured objects and cause minor power outages.

In addition to the wind advisory, the National Weather Service has portions of the southwest part of the Kansas City region and points further south and west in a fire watch between 1 and 9 p.m. Friday.

NWS meteorologists say humidity levels will drop Friday afternoon and combined higher winds, could lead to the quick spread of any fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

