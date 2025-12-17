Wind advisory issued for Kansas City as gusty Thursday looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gusts as high as 50 miles per hour are possible during the day Thursday as a strong cold front targets the Kansas City area.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Kansas City region from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner says winds out of the northwest will move into the area early Thursday, with sustained winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

A high wind warning is in effect for parts of central Kansas west of the Kansas City area.

Driving may become problematic for high-profile vehicles, and some power outages may occur during the day.

