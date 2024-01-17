Wind chill advisory issued for Kansas City area starting at midnight Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory that includes the broader KSHB 41 viewing area, including the immediate Kansas City area.

Forecasters predict wind chills will dip to nearly 20 degrees below zero.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather

The advisory is set to take effect for a 12-hour period from midnight through noon on Friday.

The advisory comes on the heels of a 145-hour stretch dating back to last week in which Kansas City International Airport — the official weather reporting station for Kansas City — failed to post a reading above 32 degrees.

KSHB 41 KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson forecasts wind chills as low as minus-26 for our viewing area at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for portions of Kansas and Missouri from midnight Friday until noon on Friday.

The KSHB 41 weather team is predicting temperatures to drop close to zero Friday morning, with winds out of the northwest cutting to 30 miles per hour. Lows on Saturday morning could bottom out in the low single-digits below zero, though winds are expected to somewhat subside by then.

—