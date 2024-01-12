Watch Now
Wind chill warning issued for Kansas City as dangerous wind chills expected

Wind Chill Warning in effect starting Friday 6 pm and lasting through Tuesday 12 pm. Wind chills are expected to reach dangerous levels at negative 30 below zero.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jan 12, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wind chill warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Kansas City starting tonight and lasting through noon Tuesday. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected with wind chills reaching as low as 35 below zero.

  • Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day
  • If you do go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts
  • Update someone when you arrive safely at your destination

