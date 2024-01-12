Wind chill warning issued for Kansas City as dangerous wind chills expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wind chill warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Kansas City starting tonight and lasting through noon Tuesday. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected with wind chills reaching as low as 35 below zero.
Wind chill warning is in effect tonight through Tuesday. Frost bite aka your skin freezing can occur within 30 minutes when the temperature is 0° and winds are only 15 mph. Stay safe through this stretch and limit your time outside! pic.twitter.com/GnQ7UgvBa6— ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) January 12, 2024
Tips
- Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day
- If you do go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts
- Update someone when you arrive safely at your destination
