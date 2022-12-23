Watch Now
Wind Chill Warning will end tonight with Wind Chill Advisory to follow

Cold weather
Posted at 3:00 AM, Dec 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has changed the timing of the Wind Chill Warning.

The Wind Chill Warning now ends at 6:00 p.m.

A Wind Chill Advisory will now be in effect from 6:00 p.m. through noon Saturday.

This impacts the Kansas City area.

A Wind Chill Warning means there could be wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory means wind chills could be as low as 20 below zero.

The National Weather Service says dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes with wind chill values as low as 35 below zero.

