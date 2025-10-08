Window and door manufacturer opens Kansas City, Kansas, facility with plans for 600 jobs

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel

A $76.5 million manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Kansas, has officially opened its doors, bringing new jobs and economic development to Wyandotte County.

Marvin, a fourth- and fifth-generation family-owned window and door manufacturer, celebrated the grand opening of its 400,000-square-foot facility Thursday.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Marvin's KCK facility on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

The company hand-picked Wyandotte County for its newest location, where it now exclusively manufactures its new fiberglass product.

Marvin has locations in 19 North American cities.

"We're excited for that continued growth," said Olivia Patterson, talent acquisition partner at Marvin’s KCK location.

The facility represents a significant investment in the local economy.

Since KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson visited the building in July, the company has grown its workforce to just over 100 employees, with 60% coming from Kansas.

By 2028, Marvin hopes to employ at least 600 people.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Olivia Patterson, talent acquisition partner at Marvin’s KCK location.

"We always talk about company culture, and it truly is different at Marvin," Patterson said. "Again, we talk about it, what makes it different, and I think it's the employees."

Greg Kindle, president of the Wyandotte Economic Development Council, said Marvin stood out during the vetting process among potential businesses for more than just its national brand recognition.

"It's usually the people inside, the culture and what they're doing in the community, that's what we look for," Kindle said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Greg Kindle, president of the Wyandotte Economic Development Council

The company has already begun collaborating with Piper Unified School District 203 and Kansas City, Kansas, Community College to provide job and learning opportunities for students.

Kindle emphasized attracting businesses like Marvin requires careful vetting, though the process faces challenges.

"People see the projects that make it through that vetting process, but there are dozens of other projects that never come to the forefront," Kindle said. "Financing has become a really big challenge to all these projects."

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41

The competition for business development helps bring in revenue and tax relief that residents want to see, according to Kindle.

He's heard residents ask for similar large-scale projects east of Interstate 635, but much of the available industrial land is located in western Wyandotte County, where Marvin built its facility.

"When you look at particularly the Northeast, most of that is residential," Kindle said. "Which means I can't go back and just put an industrial park there."

The geographic limitations are compounded by practical constraints.

"We know that between zoning issues, land availability and infrastructure roads, that's not going to happen," Kindle said. "We don't have a lot of available space to build, that's why you're seeing new construction in the 435 logistics park, where Marvin is. That's where we have a data center looking."

However, Kindle sees potential for tax relief as development continues.

"As new developments roll off incentives, as new development comes in and drives new revenue, some portion of that would be defined going to property tax debt relief and mill levy reduction, and we encourage that," Kindle said.

Despite the geographic limitations, Marvin says it hopes to establish county-wide roots.

"We'll continue to grow, and this is just the start," Patterson said.

