Winds from Hurricane Beryl lead to ‘rapid influx’ of fall armyworms in SE Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency signed off on a “crisis exemption” allowing the use of an insecticide due to a rapid influx of fall armyworms in southeast Missouri.

Officials at MDA said the exemption allows the use of Intrepid 2F to turn back the armyworms in roughly 60,000 acres of Missouri rice in several southeast Missouri counties.

The exemption went into effect July 18 and remains in effect through Sept. 30.

Officials believe the rapid influx of the armyworms is a result of winds associated with Hurricane Beryl.

