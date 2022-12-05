Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34.

Missouri Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of the ticket and find a safe place to keep it until the prize is claimed.

The prize can be claimed from Missouri Lottery's Regional Office at 3630 Arrowhead Ave. in Independence, Missouri.

It can also be claimed at Missouri Lottery's St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield offices.

The ticket holder can accept the prize in a one-lump payment, which reduces the amount earned to about half of the $4.2 million prize, or it can be claimed in full over 25 annual payments.

The Missouri Lottery jackpot will now reset to $1 million.

