'Winter doesn’t stop us from watching': Fans hunker down at indoor bars to cheer for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of Chiefs fans hunkered down indoors Saturday night, during the coldest kickoff in history at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: minus-4 degrees with a minus-27 wind chill.

“Winter doesn’t stop us from watching them,” said Kenzie Reichle, who watched the game at Kingdom Bar and Grille in Overland Park. “People are gonna show up no matter what for the Chiefs. It’s always packed here.”

Before Saturday’s game, the coldest kickoff ever at GEHA Field was 1 degree. The record was tied between a game against the Denver Broncos in 1983 and a game against the Tennessee Titans in 2016.

“You really couldn’t pay me to be outside right now. I’m happy here warm, drinking beer, hanging out,” said Anna Coniglio, who came out to Johnny’s Tavern at Power and Light.

Despite the empty common area, plenty of fans were found tucked away safely at the bars nearby, and they say while being outside may be out of the question, being around other fans was a must.

“We could been in my basement, we could’ve been in his basement, we could’ve been in his place, but we like being in a place where you can cheer with a friend, you’re cheering with fellow Chiefs fandom,” said Chris Mullins.

