Most school districts are continuing classes despite frigid temperatures, which means bus drivers are starting their day extra early to ensure student safety.

Winter moves through Kansas City: How school districts in the Northland prepare their buses for extreme cold

When temperatures drop low, safety preparations begin long before students step onto the bus.

“Our criteria is if we're going to be 20 or below, we do early starts, and we start all the buses," said JT Thomas director of transportation for the Platte County R-3 Schools.

All district buses run on diesel fuel, making early starts crucial for two reasons: ensuring the engines will start and giving them time to warm up before drivers begin their routes.

"You get in these wind chills, people can have their skin damaged, and it's just not good for anybody to be in that," Thomas said. "We have to make sure this is as warm as it can be, because not all students come dressed for it, so we try to make it as warm as possible on the bus."

Thomas said the district prioritizes student safety above all else. Thanks to new technology installed on buses about two years ago, many students can track their bus location to limit their time outside during these dangerously cold days.

"They don't have to stand out in the cold any longer than necessary," Thomas said. "It's quite widely used."

Thomas said the tracking system also provides peace of mind for parents, allowing them to confirm their child boarded.

"Parents can see that their student not only is was warm and didn't have to get really cold, but they actually got on the bus and went to school," said Thomas.

The Platte County R-3 School District will run normal routes today. Thomas advises parents to use the bus tracking app, especially on mornings like this one.

