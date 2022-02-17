Winter storm slicks roads in major Kansas, Missouri cities

WICHITA, Kan. — A winter storm system sweeping across the country Thursday has turned streets into ice-slicked rinks in major Kansas and Missouri cities.

The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning Thursday for those areas, forecasting blizzard-like conditions with heavy snow and strong winds.

The service warns that Wichita could see between 7 and 9 inches of snow, while Kansas City and surrounding communities could get 4 to 8 inches.

Cities west and north of St. Louis, including Jefferson City and Columbia, could get up to 8 inches of snow. Hannibal, Missouri, could see up to 9 inches.