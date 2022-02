KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City area.

The warning begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday and last until 6 p.m. Thursday.

It is possible the Kansas City area sees 6 to 14 inches of snow during that time period.

Travel could be difficult and hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening commutes.

