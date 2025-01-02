Winter storm watch issued for entire Kansas City region ahead of weekend storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City region is included in a winter storm watch ahead of a potential winter storm this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued the watch Thursday afternoon as a heads-up for potential significant impacts this weekend.

Weather service forecasters say the area of highest snow will be along and north of Interstate 70, with areas south of I-70 seeing the possibility of ice.

Snow accumulations between four to 13 inches are possible, making travel difficult.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Lindsey Anderson expects conditions to begin deteriorating as early as Saturday night, with wintry precipitation running though late Sunday.

JAN. 4-5 SNOW & ICE FORECAST: The track of the storm will impact the amount of snow or ice your city receives so expect changes in the coming days! Impacts remain the same: hazardous driving & road conditions, low visibility, blowing snow & school cancellations all likely. pic.twitter.com/HRtetHTCA8 — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) January 2, 2025

