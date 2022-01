KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Kansas City area and will go into effect Tuesday night.

The watch begins around 9 p.m. Tuesday and will last until midnight Thursday.

It's possible it could snow for that entire period of time with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Travel could be "very difficult to impossible" according to the National Weather Service.

KSHB 41 will continue to monitor the approaching storm system and bring you the latest updates.