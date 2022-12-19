Winter storm, wind chill watches posted for Kansas City as winter storm looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City region is included in both a winter storm watch and wind chill watch as a winter storm takes aim on the Midwest.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill/Kansas City issued the pair of watches for a time period starting Thursday morning for the winter storm watch and running through Saturday morning for the wind chill watch.

Four to six inches of snowfall are possible and winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 MPH, according to NWS. The gusty winds could bring down tree branches and blow snow around, significantly reducing visibility.

RELATED | A look back at previous white Christmases in Kansas City

The snowfall and winds will cause blizzard conditions with wind chills as low as 35 below zero. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

RELATED | Which types of salt work best on treat roads?

Any travel from Thursday night through Friday evening is strongly discouraged due to the impending conditions.

—