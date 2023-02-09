Winter storm wreaks havoc on metro roads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heavy, wet snow is wreaking havoc on metro roadways.

The National Weather Service extended the Winter Weather Advisory in the KC Metro through noon today.

Roads are treacherous, and numerous accidents are reported metro-wide. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to get to their destinations.

Evergy reported 107 power outages impacting 7,912 customers before 5:00 a.m.

Due to road conditions Overland Park police have implemented their walk in accident protocol. Any driver in non-injury accidents, where vehicles are still driveable, walk in their accident reports at a later date.

Several metro schools have closed, or will conduct remote learning today. Viewers are encouraged to tune in to stay tuned to 41 Action News and kshb.com for the latest.

KCI is working to keep flights on-time this morning.