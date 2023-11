KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area from noon Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

NWS says to expect 1 to 3 inches of snow, which can make for slippery road conditions.

Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri will be affected.

NWS advises people to slow down and be cautious while traveling.

—