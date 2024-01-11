Watch Now
Winter weather advisory issued for KC area from Thursday afternoon through Friday night

Posted at 5:22 AM, Jan 11, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in the Kansas City area from 3 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday.

In Kansas, the advisory was issued for Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.

The advisory was also issued in Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.

NWS expects mixed precipitation with snow accumulations and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.

KSHB 41 News forecasts between 1-3 inches of snow from Thursday to Friday.

NWS says wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

Those in the area should expect slippery road conditions and should take precaution.

