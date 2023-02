KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Weather Service says we could get a dusting to 3 inches of snow.

A light glaze of ice is possible under the snow that falls, making travel treacherous.

The National Weather Service predicts blowing snow and low visibility with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The Winter Weather Advisory runs through 3 p.m. Thursday.