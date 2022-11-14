Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory issued for tonight through tomorrow morning

Jeff Penner
Posted at 3:08 AM, Nov 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

It starts at 8:00 p.m. and runs through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says wet snow is expected with accumulations of up to two inches.

This includes portions of east central and northeast Kansas as well as north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

The National Weather Service says you should plan on slippery road conditions.

Hazardous conditions could last through Tuesday morning's commute.

