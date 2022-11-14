Winter Weather Advisory issued for tonight through tomorrow morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

It starts at 8:00 p.m. and runs through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says wet snow is expected with accumulations of up to two inches.

This includes portions of east central and northeast Kansas as well as north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

The National Weather Service says you should plan on slippery road conditions.

Hazardous conditions could last through Tuesday morning's commute.