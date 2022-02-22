Watch
Winter weather advisory issued for Tuesday morning

Lindsey Anderson/KSHB 41
2.2.22 winter weather advisory
Posted at 5:22 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 06:52:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area was placed under a winter weather advisory Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory just after 5 a.m. to go into effect immediately and lasting until noon.

Morning mist and drizzle are likely to become freezing drizzle due to the drop in temperature.

Freezing could cause a light glaze on roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Sidewalks could also be hazardous.

Drivers should use caution on the morning commute.

The affected counties include Miami, Linn, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, De Kalb, Daviess, Grundy and Sullivan in Kansas.

In Missouri, Adair, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette and Cass counties are under the advisory.

