Winter weather advisory issued for Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area was placed under a winter weather advisory Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory just after 5 a.m. to go into effect immediately and lasting until noon.

Morning mist and drizzle are likely to become freezing drizzle due to the drop in temperature.

Freezing could cause a light glaze on roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Sidewalks could also be hazardous.

Drivers should use caution on the morning commute.

We are under a winter advisory. Currently driving throughout Independence and my side mirrors are covered in ice. This means it’s cold enough for water to freeze on our roadways. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/sKw5Em9mJN — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) February 22, 2022

The affected counties include Miami, Linn, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, De Kalb, Daviess, Grundy and Sullivan in Kansas.

In Missouri, Adair, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette and Cass counties are under the advisory.