UPDATES: Kansas City included in winter weather advisory

Wintry weather conditions on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Posted at 6:13 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 19:47:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 6:40 p.m. | Citing icy conditions, the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Advisory that now includes the Kansas City area.

The advisory runs through 6 a.m. Monday.

UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. | The air field at Kansas City International Airport has been closed after the airport reported quickly accumulating ice conditions. Delays are expected.

EARLIER | That didn't take long.

After temperatures fell throughout Sunday afternoon, a band of wintry precipitation moved into the Kansas City area early Sunday night, quickly coating roads and leading to slippery conditions.

Although no winter weather advisories or warnings are currently in place for Kansas City - there is a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northwest Missouri - the wintry precipitation was quickly noted by many on social media.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery posted on Twitter that all forms of precipitation are possible over the next several hours.

