UPDATES: Kansas City included in winter weather advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 6:40 p.m. | Citing icy conditions, the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Advisory that now includes the Kansas City area.

The advisory runs through 6 a.m. Monday.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ The winter weather advisory has been expanded to include the south side of the KC Metro due to rapidly deteriorating road conditions. PLEASE SLOW DOWN! Ice is not forgiving! — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 7, 2022

UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. | The air field at Kansas City International Airport has been closed after the airport reported quickly accumulating ice conditions. Delays are expected.

The @KCIAirport (MCI) airfield is closed for all flights until further notice as a result of fast accumulating ice. Flight delays and cancellations are expected. Check https://t.co/sshKJZCarq or your airline’s web site for flight status or rebooking. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) March 7, 2022

EARLIER | That didn't take long.

After temperatures fell throughout Sunday afternoon, a band of wintry precipitation moved into the Kansas City area early Sunday night, quickly coating roads and leading to slippery conditions.

Although no winter weather advisories or warnings are currently in place for Kansas City - there is a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northwest Missouri - the wintry precipitation was quickly noted by many on social media.

119th and Switzer in OP. After 10 minutes of sleet. pic.twitter.com/g6n27DklVu — godeep (@godeep04442793) March 7, 2022

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery posted on Twitter that all forms of precipitation are possible over the next several hours.