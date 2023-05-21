With adoptions down nationwide, Wayside Waifs works to make room for other rescues

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Missouri was ranked number one this week by the Humane Society as the worst state for neglectful puppy mills.

One of the many organizations working to help is Wayside Waifs, with its rescue and response unit. But as rescuing continues, coupled with adoption numbers down nationwide, Wayside Waifs is seeing a lot of overcrowding.

"We’re definitely full right now," said Robin Rowland, the vice president of donor relations, communications and education for the shelter. "We probably have 250 animals that are in our care, dogs and cats. We are in the middle of kitten season as well, and so we are getting litters of kittens in every single day."

Just recently, the shelter brought in 19 puppies rescued from a mill in Northern Missouri. But it's also seeing a lot of animals being surrendered.

"Maybe, they lost their job and they’re unable to afford their animal anymore, it’s a very sad situation," Rowland said. "We are so happy that we’re here, we’re that safe place for animals to come to to get that second chance at love and forever family."

Looking at the adoption floor, every stall is full. Wayside Waifs is also looking for volunteers and staff, as that's been a challenge for a while now.

"We are open seven days a week," Rowland said. "It takes a lot of staff and volunteers to run the shelter, and meet the needs of our furry animals."

Independence, Missouri, is looking to reverse its pit-bull ban, which would mean more dogs going into that community.

"We do get a lot of pit-bull mixes here at the shelter, so having that breed restriction lifted would certainly help us," Rowland said. "We believe that pets complete families, and so being able to have one more community in Kansas City that it doesn’t matter what breed you are, you can be adopted into that community."

Wayside Waifs is currently doing half-price adoptions this summer on adult dogs and puppies.