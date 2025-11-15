With SNAP benefits still delayed, here's where families in Kansas City can get fresh produce this weekend

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Many families across Kansas City are still reeling from weeks-long delays in their SNAP benefits. Even though payments are expected to resume soon, the urgency for food assistance hasn't eased — this weekend, community groups are once again stepping up to bridge the gap.

For weeks now, pantries and food programs in the metro have reported a surge in need. Without SNAP benefits, more families are turning to food centers than ever before.

The community is stepping up once again for families in need.

Families can go pick up fresh-produce today at Ruskin High School starting at noon. No ID or registration is needed — just pull in or walk up to receive fruits and vegetables, free of charge.

If you’re unable to make it to the Ruskin distribution, other food assistance sites are open across the area:



Trinity United Methodist Church (620 E. Armour Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64109) — meals begin at 11:30 AM

Avenue of Life (500 N. 7th St. Trfy., Suite 101, Kansas City, KS 66101) — distribution starts at 9:00 AM

Palestine Missionary Baptist (3619 E. 35th St., Kansas City, MO 64128) — pantry opens at 7:00 AM

SNAP benefits are expected to begin returning by next week, but until then, these distributions are a vital lifeline for many.

For a full list of food assistance locations across the metro, visit Harvesters’ Food Locator to find other distribution places near you.

