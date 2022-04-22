Witnesses pursue driver involved in fatal KCMO hit-and-run, driver taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident took place at Winner Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 7:30 p.m.

According to KCPD, a black Dodge Ram 1500 was headed west on Winner Road at high speeds when it struck two vehicles just past Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The collision caused the Doge to leave the roadway and enter the parking lot of Inner City Liquor and Grocery where it struck a woman who had walked out of the store.

It also struck a van parked in the parking lot.

The driver of the Dodge fled west on Winner Road but was pursued by two witnesses.

KCPD was able to take the driver into custody.

The woman who was struck was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been released.

The two other vehicles the Dodge initially struck also left the scene and have not been located.