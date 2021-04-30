Woman charged after running over parent at Kansas City, Kansas, school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is charged with running over a parent with her car and nearly running over a Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools police officer.

Tyla Jack, 39, is charged in Wyandotte County with two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery against a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and criminal threat.

A judge set Jack's bond at $40,000.

She was in the Wyandotte County Jail Friday.

The incident happened April 27 outside Carl B. Bruce Middle School, 210 N. 18th St. in Kansas City, Kansas.

A small group of female students got into a heated argument inside the school, police said.

Parents were called and came to the school to pick up their children.

Police said the parents began to argue and Jack hit a woman with her car and dragged her.

She nearly hit a Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools police officer, but he managed to jump out of the way, police said.

Jack left the scene, but surrendered to police Wednesday.

The woman hit by the car remains in a hospital with serious injuries.

