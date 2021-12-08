Woman critically injured after being hit by van in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a Dodge van in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the KCPD, the incident happened near east 76th Street and Holmes Road.

An initial investigation indicated the woman was crossing the street as the Dodge was heading west.

The van later hit the woman and she became partially caught under the vehicle.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and was released.