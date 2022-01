KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died Friday after an overnight Thursday crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

47-year-old Angela Mathis, of Northmoor, Missouri, was driving northbound on north Frontier Street near northwest 50th Terrace, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck construction equipment, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Mathis was transported to an area hospital in with life-threatening injuries.

Police were informed Friday that Mathis had passed away.