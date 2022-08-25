Woman dies after being hit by vehicle Wednesday night outside a Lee's Summit motel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle outside a Lee's Summit motel.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, 1301 NE Windsor Dr., according to a Lee's Summit Police Department news release.

Police a vehicle pulled into the motel's parking and hit the woman.

She was standing next to a building and the vehicle pinned her against the building, according to the news release.

The woman died a short time later at a hospital.

Her name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, the news release states.

Police said the victim and driver do not appear to have known one another.

The building hit by the vehicle is being inspected to be sure motel guests can stay there safely.

